CyberVein (CVT) One Day Volume Hits $2.60 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, OKEx and HitBTC. CyberVein has a market cap of $29.90 million and $2.60 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberVein has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.