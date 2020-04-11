DAD Reaches Market Cap of $11.43 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One DAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded up 3% against the dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

