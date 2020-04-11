DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $621,476.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.11 or 0.04744342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036855 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003452 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

