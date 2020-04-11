Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DDEX and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 122% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.02694949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201400 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gatecoin, OasisDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit, Kyber Network and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

