Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,925,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Dana worth $35,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 365,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 37,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

