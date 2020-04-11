DAPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $41,779.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, SWFT and txbit.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.43 or 0.04772395 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036929 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, SWFT, Bitbox, STEX and Bitmart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

