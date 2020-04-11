Dash Market Capitalization Reaches $696.81 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Dash has a total market cap of $696.81 million and approximately $810.15 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dash has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $73.86 or 0.01082036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, ZB.COM, Exmo and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00056835 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00282995 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000900 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,434,012 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Cryptopia, ABCC, LocalTrade, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Kraken, C-Patex, Bitfinex, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Coinroom, Coinsquare, Huobi, Crex24, ZB.COM, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Negocie Coins, BitFlip, Livecoin, Ovis, Bittrex, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Bitsane, BiteBTC, BX Thailand, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Instant Bitex, Upbit, ACX, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Graviex, COSS, C-CEX, Coinrail, Liquid, C2CX, Binance, LBank, Bit-Z, Tidex, Gate.io, WEX, HBUS, Bithumb, Bitbns, BTC Trade UA, Bisq, Liqui, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, TradeOgre, WazirX, Tux Exchange, Coindeal, B2BX, Bibox, xBTCe, CEX.IO, OKEx, Poloniex, Coinbe, Bleutrade, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, Kuna, Iquant, BitBay, Koineks, Bitinka, HitBTC, Exmo, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

