DaTa eXchange Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.04591336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00066520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.