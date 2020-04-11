Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $980,994.04

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $980,994.04 and $5,246.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.39 or 0.04843982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00065843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009752 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

