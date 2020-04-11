Datacoin (DTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,166.18

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $16,166.18 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003890 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000504 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.