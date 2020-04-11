Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $120,367.22

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Bibox, BitForex and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $120,367.22 and approximately $13,770.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 122% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.02694949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

