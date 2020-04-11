Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Davita alerts:

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Davita will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.