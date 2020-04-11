DECENT (DCT) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, Upbit and LBank. DECENT has a total market cap of $643,267.38 and approximately $733.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECENT has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005867 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About DECENT

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Upbit, Bittrex, BCEX, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

