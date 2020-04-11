Decentraland Price Tops $0.0269 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $28.30 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, DragonEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02702262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, DragonEX, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, BigONE, Upbit, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Liqui, Bittrex, Ethfinex, TOPBTC, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, DDEX, AirSwap and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.