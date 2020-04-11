DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.0306 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $805,292.30 and approximately $3,666.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000583 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,416,213 coins and its circulating supply is 26,287,461 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

