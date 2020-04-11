DeepOnion Hits One Day Volume of $319.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Crex24, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $319.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003960 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000505 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BiteBTC, RightBTC, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Kucoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.