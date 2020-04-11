Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Delek US worth $33,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DK. State Street Corp raised its position in Delek US by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Delek US by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DK opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Delek US from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

