Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Reaches $470,759.22

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $470,759.22 and approximately $37.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 721.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.