DeltaChain Price Up 732% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 732% higher against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $11,878.94 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004788 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00373368 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009338 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012286 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012583 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

