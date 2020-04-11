Denarius Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $509,283.72 and $81.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,304,501 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.