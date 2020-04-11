Desire Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,929.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Desire has a market cap of $10,482.92 and approximately $4,929.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,820.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.02294633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.28 or 0.03390862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00619137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00775965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00076680 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00024387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00528856 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

