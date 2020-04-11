DEX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $376,129.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. DEX has a market cap of $1.10 million and $376,129.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. During the last week, DEX has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.02694949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

