DigitalNote 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $859.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $859.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00775482 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

