Digix Gold Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,115.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $56.05 or 0.00819000 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $25,115.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 721.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,675 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

