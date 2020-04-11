Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 23rd (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 23,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

