Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 23rd (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 1,725.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

