Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 23rd

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) are going to reverse split on Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000.

