Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 23rd (NYSEARCA:JDST)

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA JDST opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JDST. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 303,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,677 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 2,822.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

