Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 23rd (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NYSEARCA JNUG opened at $6.09 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,142,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.