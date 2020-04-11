Direxion Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 23rd (BMV:BRZU)

Direxion (BMV:BRZU) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Direxion has a 12-month low of $675.11 and a 12-month high of $1,066.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56.

