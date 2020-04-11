Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 155.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.68 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

