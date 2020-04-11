Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,886,000 after buying an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $138.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

