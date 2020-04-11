Diversified Trust Co Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $371.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.