Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,179 shares of company stock worth $11,296,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $318.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

