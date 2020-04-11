DMarket (DMT) Price Reaches $0.12

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $767,703.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DMarket has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 316.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.97 or 0.02692114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

