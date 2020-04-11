Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $246.14 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $246.14 million and $158.32 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, Bleutrade and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00617415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008423 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,109,435,825 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, BCEX, BTC Trade UA, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Bit-Z, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, BitFlip, ZB.COM, YoBit, Upbit, Robinhood, FreiExchange, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Koineks, C-CEX, Crex24, Kraken, Ovis, OpenLedger DEX, Fatbtc, Bittylicious, Novaexchange, Graviex, Livecoin, Tidex, Exmo, Bleutrade, Coinbe, Instant Bitex, Bitbns, Cryptohub, C-Patex, Bits Blockchain, Coinsquare, Bitsane, Tripe Dice Exchange, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, BtcTrade.im, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Exrates, QBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BX Thailand, BiteBTC and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

