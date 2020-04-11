DomRaider (DRT) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One DomRaider token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $469,387.32 and $438.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 321.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.02693382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider launched on August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DomRaider

DomRaider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

