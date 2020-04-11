Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 871,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,905 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Domtar worth $33,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Domtar by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

UFS opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UFS lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

