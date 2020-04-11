Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,434,739 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,599,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,409 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,983,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,311,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,128,000 after purchasing an additional 175,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 428,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 148,450 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 0.74. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

