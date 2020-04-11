e-Gulden Reaches One Day Volume of $2,261.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $994,961.93 and approximately $2,261.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00617927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008475 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,946,526 coins and its circulating supply is 17,124,160 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

