eBoost (EBST) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. eBoost has a market cap of $290,950.03 and $34.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 72.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00617927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008475 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

