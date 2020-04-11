EchoLink (EKO) Trading 6.1% Higher This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Hotbit and LBank. EchoLink has a total market cap of $437,975.36 and $45,892.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

