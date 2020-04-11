Eden Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Eden token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. Eden has a market capitalization of $670,470.69 and approximately $487,524.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.02686570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.