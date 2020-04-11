Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Hits $853,831.12

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Edgeless has a market cap of $853,831.12 and $1,028.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and ABCC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 644.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.02693475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, ABCC, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

