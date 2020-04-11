EDUCare Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One EDUCare token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and BigONE. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and $2.34 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDUCare has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02711926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io.

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

