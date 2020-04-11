Egretia Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and OKEx. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $1.40 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.02686570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00201251 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, CoinEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

