Einsteinium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,223.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and $50,223.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00616843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008390 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,618,484 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

