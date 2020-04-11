Electra Reaches One Day Volume of $3,968.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $3,968.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electra has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, CoinBene and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,534,029,721 coins and its circulating supply is 28,666,873,168 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

