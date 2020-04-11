Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lessened by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,456 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,436 shares of company stock worth $8,023,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.