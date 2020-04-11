Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,963 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,063. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

